Dubai Police Iftar cannon draws crowds in cherished Ramadan tradition

Families gather daily as cannon firing revives cherished Ramadan traditions
Dubai Police’s traditional Iftar Cannon has once again become a major community attraction during the holy month of Ramadan, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors who gather daily to witness one of the UAE’s most cherished traditions.
Families have been flocking to fixed and mobile cannon locations across Dubai ahead of Maghrib prayer, turning the sites into lively meeting points where parents bring children to experience the historic firing that signals the time to break the fast. Many visitors also capture the moment through photographs, adding to the festive and nostalgic atmosphere.
Attendees described the Iftar Cannon as a timeless symbol of Ramadan, reflecting the community’s deep connection to Emirati heritage and traditions. For many families, particularly children, the sound of the cannon marks a memorable and emotional moment that enhances the spirit of iftar.
Dubai Police continues to place strong emphasis on organising the Iftar Cannon events as part of efforts to preserve Arab and Islamic customs and strengthen community engagement during the holy month.
Six fixed cannons have been stationed throughout Ramadan at key locations across the emirate, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai at Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.
In addition, the mobile cannon, known as Al Rahal, is touring 17 locations across Dubai during Ramadan. The route includes Zabeel Park, Umm Suqeim Majlis, JBR, Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis Hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, the Margham area, Burj Khalifa, the Lehbab area, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marsa Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour and Al Barsha Park.
The initiative continues to highlight Dubai Police’s role in celebrating community traditions while creating shared cultural experiences that bring residents together throughout Ramadan.