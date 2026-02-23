Ramadan delight: Dubai’s mobile Iftar cannon hits more neighbourhoods

The mobile cannon will stop at the Makan residential area in Hatta from the 6th to the 9th of Ramadan, while guests at Bab Al Shams Hotel will have the opportunity to witness the traditional firing on the 7th and 8th of Ramadan. The initiative allows families and tourists to gather and experience one of Ramadan’s most iconic customs in a festive community setting.

Dubai Police places special importance on the Iftar cannon tradition, viewing it as a way to revive and preserve authentic Arab and Islamic heritage within the UAE community. In addition to the mobile unit, six fixed cannons will operate throughout Ramadan at key locations across Dubai, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City, and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.

