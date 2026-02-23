Ramadan delight: Dubai’s mobile Iftar cannon hits more neighbourhoods

Traditional cannon tour connects communities across 17 locations in the emirate
Dubai Police’s Mobile Iftar Cannon, Al Rahal, is continuing its Ramadan tour across the emirate, bringing the spirit and traditions of the holy month closer to communities and visitors. (Click here for UAE Ramadan Prayer Timings 2026)
The mobile cannon will stop at the Makan residential area in Hatta from the 6th to the 9th of Ramadan, while guests at Bab Al Shams Hotel will have the opportunity to witness the traditional firing on the 7th and 8th of Ramadan. The initiative allows families and tourists to gather and experience one of Ramadan’s most iconic customs in a festive community setting.
Dubai Police announced that the mobile cannon will visit 17 locations throughout Ramadan, beginning at Zabeel Park before moving to Umm Suqeim Majlis and JBR. The tour continues through Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis Hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, the Margham area, Burj Khalifa, Lehbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marsa Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour, and will conclude at Al Barsha Park.
Dubai Police places special importance on the Iftar cannon tradition, viewing it as a way to revive and preserve authentic Arab and Islamic heritage within the UAE community. In addition to the mobile unit, six fixed cannons will operate throughout Ramadan at key locations across Dubai, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City, and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.