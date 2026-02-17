GOLD/FOREX
Where to watch the Ramadan iftar cannon in Fujairah this year

Cannon initiative aims to revive one of Ramadan’s most cherished traditions

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Supplied

The General Command of Fujairah Police has completed preparations to fire the traditional Ramadan iftar cannon throughout the holy month, with the main launch taking place at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah, alongside several key locations across the emirate.

The initiative aims to revive one of Ramadan’s most cherished traditions while enhancing the spiritual and communal atmosphere that defines the holy month. Authorities said the iftar cannon remains a symbolic cultural heritage reflecting the values of unity, social cohesion and shared celebration among community members.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Abdullah Ali Al Hafeiti, Acting Head of the Media and Public Relations Department at Fujairah Police, said Sheikh Zayed Mosque was selected as the primary site due to its status as a prominent religious and cultural landmark. Additional locations have also been designated to allow residents and visitors across the emirate to experience the Ramadan tradition.

Fujairah Police confirmed that all organisational and security measures have been put in place in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure public safety. Residents have been urged to follow instructions and safety guidelines, particularly in gathering areas during the cannon firing.

Officials added that the initiative reflects Fujairah Police’s continued commitment to strengthening community partnership and promoting the values that underpin UAE society, while extending wishes for a blessed Ramadan filled with goodness and prosperity.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
