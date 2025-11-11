Fasting start dates to expected long weekend, what early moon-sighting predictions reveal
Dubai: With around 35 days to go, Ramadan is approaching faster than many may realise. The holy month of fasting, reflection and charity is expected to begin in mid-February, based on early astronomical predictions, though its official start will depend on the traditional sighting of the crescent moon.
According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) Hijri to Gregorian Date Conversion tool, Ramadan is expected to start between February 17 to 19, 2026, with the first day likely falling on February 18 (official confirmation will depend on the traditional moon sighting).
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by fasting from dawn to dusk, engaging in spiritual reflection, and performing acts of charity. Like all Hijri months, its start is confirmed only after the crescent moon is sighted.
One of the holiest nights in Islam, Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Power, occurs during the last 10 days of Ramadan.
According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department calendar of official holidays and religious events for 2026, it is expected to fall on Tuesday night, March 17.
Muslims consider this night a time of intense prayer and seeking forgiveness, as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran.
The month of Ramadan is expected to conclude on Thursday, March 19, 2026, based on IACAD’s calendar for 2026. As with all Islamic months, Ramadan may last 29 or 30 days, depending on the crescent moon sighting.
The end of Ramadan ushers in Eid Al Fitr, a festival celebrating the completion of fasting. In the UAE, Eid Al Fitr 2026 is expected on Friday, March 20, marking the start of the country’s first long weekend of the year.
The UAE designates the first three days of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan, as public holidays. The length of the holiday could be extended depending on whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.
For families, the timing of Ramadan aligns with school spring breaks. Private schools in Dubai beginning their academic year in September will start spring break on March 16 and resume classes on March 30. Ministry of Education (MOE) curriculum schools will observe spring break from March 16 to March 29. This overlap allows families to enjoy the final days of Ramadan and Eid celebrations together, creating a longer festive period.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox