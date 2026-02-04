GOLD/FOREX
When is Ramadan 2026? Sharjah experts reveal key dates

Sharjah astronomers predict Ramadan 2026 crescent moon date

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) has released its official astronomical forecast for the start of Ramadan 1447 AH. According to detailed calculations by the University of Sharjah’s specialist team, the holy month is most likely to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, for nations that require a physical sighting of the crescent moon.

The astronomical data indicates that the central conjunction when the moon aligns with the sun will occur on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 4:01 PM UAE time. In Sharjah, the moon is expected to set almost simultaneously with the sun that evening. At only two hours and 14 minutes old by sunset, the academy confirms it will be impossible to spot the crescent on Tuesday, even with the most advanced telescopes, across the UAE and most of the Islamic world.

Conditions shift dramatically by the following evening. On Wednesday, February 18, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, sitting at an elevation of over 12 degrees above the horizon. These parameters provide "prime conditions" for a clear, naked-eye sighting, provided the skies remain unobstructed.

While the visual sighting points to a Thursday start, the academy noted that some Islamic countries may begin Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, depending on whether their national lunar calendars prioritise astronomical conjunction data over traditional visual confirmation.

