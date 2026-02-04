When is Ramadan 2026? Sharjah experts reveal key dates

The astronomical data indicates that the central conjunction when the moon aligns with the sun will occur on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 4:01 PM UAE time. In Sharjah, the moon is expected to set almost simultaneously with the sun that evening. At only two hours and 14 minutes old by sunset, the academy confirms it will be impossible to spot the crescent on Tuesday, even with the most advanced telescopes, across the UAE and most of the Islamic world.