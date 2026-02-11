Dubai: Every few months, speculation resurfaces about an ambitious concepts linked to the city—a "Dh5 billion mixed-use development" shaped like the Moon. Social media adds to the momentum, floating possible locations and launch dates, often with striking certainty. The idea first gained traction in 2022, when Moon World Resorts outlined its plans in the UAE media. Since then, the question has refused to fade. Is Moon Dubai actually happening, or is the project destined to remain a viral concept?

What sets Moon apart, he said, is its signature attraction. “That’s the lunar surface and the lunar base. This is totally unique in the world. Nothing remotely similar.” Visitors would be able to walk on what is designed to feel like an authentic lunar surface and explore a simulated lunar base. “We’re not a theme park. It’s an adult oriented facility,” Henderson added, noting that the space would also be used for space training and space tourism experiences.

At its core, Moon is designed as a mass-volume tourism development built around a central spherical structure. “It’s basically a mass volume touristic development,” Henderson said, describing a master plan made up of three components. The focal point is the Moon sphere itself, which he called “the largest sphere in the world. It’s a true sphere. You can actually walk underneath it. It’s not a dome.”

Only a handful of developers, he said, have the scale and mandate to make it work. “There are basically two developers that could make Moon work. Emaar, because Mohamed Alabbar is the best developer in the world,” Henderson said, alongside Aldar in Abu Dhabi and Qatari Diar in Qatar, both government-linked entities.

Pricing, Henderson argued, is central to the concept. Moon aims to make space tourism accessible. The signature lunar surface experience costs $500 for 90 minutes. “That’s the same price as a good ticket for a major rock show,” he said. Volume makes that possible. “We can land comfortably two and a half million people on our lunar surface every year.”

A realistic timeline places the first Moon opening around 2032, assuming ground is broken in 2027. “It’s about a four to five year build out, which is typical for a big project,” Henderson said. Once the first is completed, replication becomes easier, with projects sharing roughly 95% of their design.

Matthews reinforced the point, stressing that Moon is not designed as a white-elephant attraction. “It’s not a project that would be built as a white elephant. It’s a project that actually will impact wherever it is built.” She highlighted job creation across tourism, construction, science, education, wellness and longevity. The experience itself, she said, is meant to be transformative. “It’s about authenticity. When an astronaut walks on it, they’re going to be wowed.”

Other markets remain under consideration. Bahrain and Oman could work to a degree, while Qatar remains a strong regional contender. Still, Henderson argued the UAE stands apart. “The UAE is just so far ahead of everybody else. It’s very hard to compete against that.” Infrastructure, airlift capacity and tourism volume are non-negotiable. “Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have all of that.”

Talk of Saudi Arabia frequently surfaces alongside Moon Dubai. “Saudi is probably not suitable for our project,” Henderson said, pointing to cutbacks and feasibility challenges. “Our project is based on logic and mathematics. It works, it makes sense, and it can be built in a reasonable space of time.”

Speculation about Dubai has intensified, largely driven by social media momentum. Henderson acknowledged the upside and downside of that attention. “Our project has gone viral three times. Currently, Moon is the most talked about project on the planet,” he said. While the exposure is free and global, “the facts are not always correct.”

Surrounding the central structure is a large lagoon and park, reflecting what the founders describe as a strong environmental focus. Beyond that, a ring of branded luxury residences sits. “We have 10,000 residential units that surround that,” Henderson said. “If you take the 50,000-foot overview, you’re looking at a smart city, a little mini city that delivers the work, live, play scenario.”

