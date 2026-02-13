From lunar resort plans to Ramadan skies

The newsroom is finalising all of our pre-Ramadan guides and explainers while lining up lots of UAE-focused stories about how people from different backgrounds will be observing this time of reflection. We also know that it is vital that we have accurate timings and the best information for all of our readers. You can rely on us to get it right. We will also have some surprises over the coming days and I hope you all enjoy our coverage. It's sure to be a peaceful and blessed time for us all.