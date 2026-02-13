Ramadan 2026: Many countries officially confirm first day of fasting

The Islamic calendar is lunar, with each month beginning at the sighting of the new moon
As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims worldwide are preparing for a month of fasting, reflection, and charity. Early astronomical predictions suggest the holy month may begin next week (February 18 or 19), but the official start will depend on local crescent moon sightings, which can vary by country and community. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
For Ramadan 2026, most Islamic countries are expected to attempt moon sighting on Tuesday, February 17. However, astronomical calculations indicate the crescent will be invisible or extremely unlikely to be seen across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. On that day:
The moon will set before the sun.
The angular separation between the sun and moon will fall below the Danjon limit, making visual sighting impossible.
A rare annular solar eclipse later that day further confirms this alignment.
As a result, countries requiring confirmed sightings are likely to complete Sha’ban as 30 days, making Thursday, February 19, the probable first day of Ramadan in the UAE. Some nations may start a day earlier, depending on different local criteria.
The Islamic calendar is lunar, with each month beginning at the sighting of the new moon. Differences in start dates occur because countries and communities may rely on:
Local moon sightings
Global moon sightings
Astronomical calculations
These variations can result in a one-day difference in the start of Ramadan between regions.
In the UAE, Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, according to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD). The official start will be confirmed after the traditional crescent moon sighting, though early predictions suggest the holy month could commence anytime between February 17 and 19, giving families and communities time to prepare both spiritually and socially.
Oman has announced that Thursday, February 19, will mark the first day of Ramadan, following astronomical calculations indicating the crescent moon cannot be sighted on the preceding evening.
The main Hijri month sighting committee confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, will complete the month of Shaaban, making the following day the start of Ramadan. Authorities said the decision aligns with both religious and scientific criteria, as the moon is predicted to set before or at sunset on the 29th of Shaaban across all Omani governorates, making visual sighting impossible.
Turkey has officially declared Thursday, February 19, as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan after astronomical calculations showed the crescent moon could not be sighted on the preceding observation date.
Turkey determines the start of all Hijri months using pre-calculated astronomical data that assesses the possibility of crescent visibility. A new lunar month begins if calculations on the 29th day indicate the moon could be seen — by naked eye or telescope — anywhere sharing night-time hours with the country.
The Presidency of Religious Affairs said its findings showed crescent sighting would not be possible on Tuesday, February 17, across the Arab and Islamic world and the Americas, prompting the decision to set Thursday as the start of Ramadan.
Singapore has also confirmed Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan after astronomical assessments ruled out crescent visibility on the observation night.
The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, headed by the Mufti of Singapore, follows a calculation-based method using local visibility criteria. Authorities said the moon would set before the sun on Tuesday, making sighting impossible from Singapore.
Australia has announced that Ramadan 1447H (2026) will begin on Thursday, 19 February, confirmed by the Australian Fatwa Council based on astronomical calculations.
The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, said the announcement follows consultations with the council. In Sydney and Perth, the new moon for Ramadan appears after sunset on Tuesday, 17 February, making it impossible for the month to start that evening. The first night of Ramadan and Taraweeh prayers will be observed on Wednesday, 18 February after Isha.
Dr Abu Mohamad urged Muslims to respect differing scholarly opinions, maintain unity, and pray for peace, security, and relief for those facing hardships worldwide, particularly in Gaza.
The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) typically confirms Ramadan dates after reviewing local moon sighting reports. Communities often plan based on expected dates while remaining flexible. While astronomical calculations provide a strong estimate, the official start is confirmed only after local sightings.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated that the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH will be born on February 17 at 5:01 pm (PST). Based on astronomical calculations, there is a reasonable chance that the crescent will be visible on the evening of February 18, corresponding to the 29th of Shaaban.
The official start will depend on confirmation by local religious authorities.
Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on moon sighting
Dubai forecasts a 29-day month in 2026
Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Eid Al Fitr in 2026 is expected to begin on Friday, March 20, according to astronomical predictions. The holiday begins with early morning Eid prayers, followed by family visits, charity and nationwide festivities.
Marks the end of Ramadan and celebration of fasting completion
UAE expected: Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20, 2026
Public holidays: First three days of Shawwal
29-day Ramadan: Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22 (3-day weekend)
30-day Ramadan: Thursday, March 19 – Sunday, March 22 (4-day weekend)
Note: Certain holidays can be transferred to extend breaks, but Eid holidays remain fixed.
Spiritual readiness: Set intentions, plan worship
Work-life planning: Adjust routines for fasting and family time
Charitable giving: Organise Zakat and Zakat al-Fitr through trusted organisations
Early preparation ensures a focused, meaningful, and spiritually rewarding Ramadan.