First day of Ramadan announced in Turkey and Singapore

Both countries confirm crescent cannot be seen on February 17, join Oman in Thursday start

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Turkey and Singapore have officially declared Thursday, February 19, as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, after astronomical calculations showed the crescent moon cannot be sighted on the preceding observation date.

Turkey determines the start of all Hijri months using pre-calculated astronomical data that factors in the possibility of crescent visibility. Authorities begin a new lunar month if calculations on the 29th day show the crescent could be seen, by naked eye or telescope, anywhere that shares night-time hours with Turkey.

Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs said its calculations showed crescent sighting would not be possible on Tuesday, February 17, across the Arab and Islamic world and the Americas, leading it to set Thursday as the start of Ramadan.

Singapore’s Islamic Religious Council, headed by the Mufti of Singapore, follows a similar calculation-based method using local visibility criteria. It said the moon would set before the sun on Tuesday, making sighting impossible from Singapore.

With the announcements, Turkey, Singapore and Oman have formally confirmed Thursday as the start day for Ramadan.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
