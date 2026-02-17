Ramadan 2026: These countries sighted the crescent moon today

UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar confirm Wednesday, Feb 18, as first day of Ramadan 1447
Muslims across the world are preparing to welcome Ramadan 1447, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar officially confirming that the holy month will begin on Wednesday, February 18. The announcements follow verified crescent moon sightings in each country, signalling the start of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
The UAE has confirmed that Ramadan 1447 will begin on Wednesday, February 18, following official crescent moon sightings. Authorities conducted traditional moon-sighting observations, and the announcement comes after careful verification by religious and astronomical committees. Communities across the country are now preparing to welcome the holy month with fasting, prayers, and spiritual reflection.
Saudi Arabia has also announced that Ramadan 1447 will start on Wednesday, February 18. Similar to the UAE, the Kingdom’s religious authorities verified the crescent sighting through established observation methods, ensuring a unified start to the fasting month.
Qatar officially declared Wednesday, February 18, as the first day of Ramadan. The announcement follows local crescent moon observations and verification by the country’s religious and astronomical committees. Communities across Qatar are now preparing for a month of fasting, prayer, and acts of charity.
In contrast, several countries across Asia and the MENA region have declared Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan. These differing dates highlight how local crescent moon sightings and regional observations can affect the start of the holy month, reflecting variations in lunar visibility and traditional practices across countries.
Kuwait has officially confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the start of Ramadan. Authorities conducted traditional crescent moon observations, and communities across the country are now preparing to begin a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Bahrain has officially confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the start of Ramadan. Following verified crescent moon sightings, communities across the country are preparing to begin a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Iraq has officially confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the start of Ramadan. Authorities conducted traditional crescent moon observations, and communities across the country are preparing to begin a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Yemen has officially confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the start of the blessed month of Ramadan. Following verified crescent moon sightings, communities across the country are preparing to observe a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Lebanon has officially confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the start of Ramadan. Following verified crescent moon sightings, communities across the country are preparing to begin a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Palestine has officially confirmed that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the start of Ramadan. Following verified crescent moon sightings, communities across the country are preparing to begin a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
