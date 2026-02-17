Saudi Arabia confirms first day of Ramadan

Saudi Arabia announces moon sighting
Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the crescent moon.
Thus, tomorrow will be the first day of Ramadan.
Earlier, it was announced that the moon-sighting would take place in Hawtat Sudair and Tumair in Al-Majma’ah Governorate.
Abdulaziz Al-Muainaa, from Al Hareeq Observatory, had added: "The sun will set at exactly 5.52pm, and the weather conditions are suitable for sighting the Ramadan crescent."
Significance of Ramadan
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is the holiest month of the year. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) on the Night of Decree, Laylat Al Qadr, observed during the last ten nights of Ramadan.
Duration of Ramadan 2026
How long will Ramadan last?
Ramadan lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the end of the month. For 2026, Dubai’s astronomical forecasts indicate that Ramadan is likely to be a 29-day month, subject to official moon sighting confirmation.