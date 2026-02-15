GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to observe Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening

Astronomical data points to Thursday as expected start of Ramadan across region

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Ramadan 2026: Crescent moon sighting unlikely across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the kingdom to observe the crescent moon of Ramadan on the evening of Tuesday, the 29th day of Shaaban for the Islamic year 1447.

If the crescent is sighted that night, a scenario considered less likely, Ramadan will begin the following day, Wednesday.

 However, if the moon is not seen, which is viewed as the more likely outcome, Shaaban will complete 30 days, making Wednesday the final day of the month and Thursday the first day of Ramadan.

Astronomical calculations indicate the crescent will be invisible or extremely unlikely to be seen across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. On that day:

  •  The moon will set before the sun.

  • The angular separation between the sun and moon will fall below the Danjon limit, making visual sighting impossible.

  • A rare annular solar eclipse later that day further confirms this alignment.

As a result, countries requiring confirmed sightings are likely to complete Sha’ban as 30 days, making Thursday, February 19, the probable first day of Ramadan in the UAE. Some nations may start a day earlier, depending on different local criteria.

