Dubai: Retailers across the UAE are preparing for one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, as households complete their final stock-ups before Ramadan begins. The surge is a recurring seasonal pattern, though the way people are shopping is evolving, thanks to stronger price monitoring and widespread promotions.

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said offers typically drive much of the footfall during this period, though spending behaviour has become more practical over time. “Promotions still drive footfall and spending, but it’s less about impulse buying now,” he said. “It’s more planned, value-focused shopping, enjoying the festive season while keeping finances in check.”

Fatima Zohra Bekri, CEO and founder of Tissist, said the weekend consistently produces one of the strongest retail surges of the year. “Consumers are consolidating their shopping into fewer trips, but with significantly larger basket sizes,” she said, noting that households are planning ahead for hospitality and extended home dining.

