When Gulf News asked the Minister how the country is bolstering food security amid tariff tensions and trade uncertainties, Bin Touq said, "Our teams, the federal government, the Ministry and the local government have done a lot of field visits to the storages availability Alhamdulillah, we have enough availability for the UAE market, especially for the holy month of Ramadan. The availability today, for all the products, can go beyond a year of usage. And I think this is something that is something today, which we thank the local government. We thank the retailers for providing such information, for providing as well the important items and their storage availability."