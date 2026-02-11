GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan 2026: No price hikes on 9 key food items in UAE without approval

420 inspections planned to prevent unjustified price increases during Ramadan

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
With Price Monitor, you can compare the cost of a product at different grocery stores in Abu Dhabi. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Unsplash/Mehrad Vosoughi

Dubai: Shoppers across the UAE will not see price increases on nine essential food categories during Ramadan unless retailers obtain prior government approval, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism confirmed ahead of the holy month, signalling stricter oversight during a period of peak household spending.

Cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat are covered under the ‘Pricing Policy for Essential Consumer Goods’, which prohibits price increases without prior approval from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. Other goods remain subject to supply-and-demand dynamics and market competition mechanisms.

The announcement came during a media briefing, where Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, outlined a nationwide plan to protect consumer rights and ensure market stability.

“The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has accelerated national efforts, in coordination with relevant government entities at both federal and local levels, particularly through the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, while strengthening constructive dialogue and collaboration with the cooperative sector, the private sector, and all stakeholders," he said. "Our goal is to increase compliance with consumer protection legislation and policies across all retail outlets in UAE markets, promote sound commercial practices, and enhance oversight of goods and products in the marketplace.”

420 inspection tours during Ramadan

To reinforce compliance, the Ministry will conduct 420 inspection tours and field visits to retail outlets during Ramadan, in coordination with local Economic Development Departments and suppliers across the country. A total of 26 meetings will also be held with major suppliers and importers to ensure an adequate flow of essential goods.

Inspection teams will monitor pricing policies, verify compliance and prevent commercial exploitation. If violations are detected, legal measures will be taken immediately under a graduated system of administrative penalties.

Authorities warned against violations, including increasing the prices of the nine essential consumer goods without prior approval, manipulating data related to goods, providing misleading data that hinders monitoring activities, and prior agreement between a supplier and a trader to collectively raise prices.

Strategic stockpile and supply assurance

Officials said that strategic reserves remain sufficient to meet consumer demand during Ramadan.

“The UAE's strategic reserves are highly efficient and comprehensive, ensuring sustained long-term supply. With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, our markets are witnessing abundant availability of goods and products, especially strategic commodities," said Bin Touq. "The Ministry is committed to meeting all consumer needs and ensuring easy access to goods in the required quantities, without any unjustified price increases.”

He added: “The UAE has adopted prudent policies to ensure a strategic stockpile of all essential goods, providing citizens, residents, and visitors with ample and sufficient supplies for extended periods, thanks to the clear directives and unlimited support from the country’s wise leadership.”

When Gulf News asked the Minister how the country is bolstering food security amid tariff tensions and trade uncertainties, Bin Touq said, "Our teams, the federal government, the Ministry and the local government have done a lot of field visits to the storages availability Alhamdulillah, we have enough availability for the UAE market, especially for the holy month of Ramadan. The availability today, for all the products, can go beyond a year of usage. And I think this is something that is something today, which we thank the local government. We thank the retailers for providing such information, for providing as well the important items and their storage availability."

He also said that the CEPA agreements the UAE has signed have provided a strong supply chain flow from the countries with which it has concluded CEPA free trade agreements.

Legislative backing for price oversight

The Minister highlighted the strengthening of the regulatory framework governing consumer protection.

“Most notable among these legislative frameworks is the Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2023 amending certain provisions of Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, along with its Executive Regulations. Together, they represent a key milestone in developing the regulatory system and establishing a balanced relationship between suppliers and consumers," the minister said. "They impose over 43 obligations on suppliers to ensure the highest standards of consumer protection, enhance the effectiveness of deterrent measures against any violations or breaches, and ultimately achieve consumer satisfaction, happiness, and well-being within a fair and safe commercial environment.”

He also addressed the broader objective of safeguarding consumers.

“We are committed to providing a conducive and safe environment for consumers when purchasing goods or services, one that enables them to meet all their needs for goods and services while safeguarding their rights. This includes the issuance of competitive laws and policies that support integrated regulatory mechanisms and procedures to ensure genuine consumer protection and promote stability and balance in local markets.”

Digital monitoring across 627 outlets

To strengthen real-time surveillance, the Ministry has activated a digital price monitoring system linked to 627 major retail outlets across the seven emirates, representing more than 90% of the domestic trade volume of essential consumer goods.

Retailers periodically submit price lists to the system, which automatically analyses and compares them against reference benchmarks to identify deviations and flag unjustified price changes. The system will play a pivotal role during Ramadan in maintaining market stability and protecting consumers.

Online protections and penalties

The Minister also referenced Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2023 on Modern Technology-based Trade, which regulates e-commerce and defines guaranteed consumer rights, including secure digital payment methods and data protection standards. Cabinet Resolution No. 200 of 2025 outlines regulations on violations and administrative penalties for breaches related to online trade.

“In cooperation with the economic development departments, we will launch a series of intensive awareness campaigns to promote a culture of conscious consumption during Ramadan. These will include the dissemination of a consumer rights guide via social media platforms to clarify consumers’ basic rights; promotion of rational consumption by raising awareness about avoiding waste and ensuring goods are available for all; and enhancing consumer communication with the Ministry via the toll-free number (8001222) to receive complaints, observations, and provide immediate responses to inquiries.”

Data shared during the briefing showed that authorities conducted approximately 155,218 inspection tours across UAE markets in 2025, resulting in 7,702 violations. The Ministry received 3,167 complaints last year, resolving 93.9% of them. It also handled 130 product recall requests, leading to the recovery of 551,976 goods.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News
