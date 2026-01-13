UAE is reviewing risks to trade flows and essential supplies after US tariffs on Iran, says minister

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is assessing the impact of new US tariffs on Iran and political upheaval in Venezuela, even as the country presses ahead with an aggressive push to expand trade ties across Africa, Asia and Latin America, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, Government of the UAE, said on Tuesday.

Two of the latest agreements, signed with Nigeria and the Philippines, are expected to deliver measurable economic gains. Nigeria’s deal could lift UAE GDP by about 1.5 to 1.6% by 2033, while the Philippines agreement may add about 0.6% to UAE GDP by 2032, based on current modelling.

“We have to evaluate what are the consequences of disturbing the supply of many of the products and commodities that come from Iran,” he said. “Is this going to affect the prices on the consumer availability and how much they’re paying to have the alternative?”

