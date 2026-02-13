GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

US, Taiwan sign deal to lower tariffs, boost spending

Tariffs on many Taiwanese exports cut to 15%, boost investment in the US tech industry

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
TSMC's 3-nanometre chip. Taiwan's Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said they had secured "Most Favored Nation" (MFN) tariff treatment and reduced the average levy on exports to the US from an initial 15%, without stacking reciprocal tariffs, further down to an average of 12.33%.
TSMC's 3-nanometre chip. Taiwan's Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said they had secured "Most Favored Nation" (MFN) tariff treatment and reduced the average levy on exports to the US from an initial 15%, without stacking reciprocal tariffs, further down to an average of 12.33%.
Twitter

The United States and Taiwan said Thursday they signed a deal to confirm lower US tariffs on the democratic island's goods, alongside Taiwanese spending commitments on American products.

The announcement formalises an agreement unveiled in January to cut US tariffs on many Taiwanese exports from 20 percent to 15 percent, and boost investment in the US tech industry.

Tech supply chains

Thursday's trade pact, which needs to be reviewed by Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament, "will eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers facing US exports to Taiwan," said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"This agreement also builds on our longstanding economic and trade relationship with Taiwan and will significantly enhance the resilience of our supply chains, particularly in high-technology sectors," he added in a statement.

Taiwanese Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said the deal puts Taiwan on a "fair footing to compete with our rivals."

"Compared with our competitor countries, we have even gained a relative advantage, because the gap created by FTAs that previously left us behind has effectively been closed this time," Cheng told a press conference in Washington, referring to free trade agreements.

Cheng said Taiwan had secured "Most Favored Nation" (MFN) tariff treatment and reduced the average levy "on our exports to the US from an initial 15 percent, without stacking reciprocal tariffs, further down to an average of 12.33 percent."

LNG, oil, aircraft, engines, power gear

Taiwan plans to facilitate a "long-term increase in its purchases of important US goods" through 2029, according to a fact sheet released by the USTR's office.

These include $44.4 billion in liquefied natural gas and crude oil, $15.2 billion in civil aircraft and engines, as well as $25.2 billion in power equipment, power grids and other products.

The fact sheet added that Washington has committed to reducing its tariffs on Taiwanese goods given Taipei's commitments towards "significant steps to advance a stronger and more reciprocal trade relationship."

Among other moves, Taiwan committed as well to reducing most tariff barriers and provide preferential market access for US industrial and agriculture exports.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington.

Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft

1m read
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan, at Gulfood.

Pakistan targets Gulf demand with agri export push

3m read
US President Donald Trump.

Trump raises tariffs on South Korea to 25%

2m read
This photo shows the logo of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) during the Taiwan Innotech Expo at the World Trade Center in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

US, Taiwan sign $250b trade deal, tariffs cut to 15%

4m read