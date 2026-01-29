GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets
EXCLUSIVE

Pakistan eyes Gulf food markets with value-added export push

Minister Ahsan Iqbal outlines export strategy, food security role and value-added push

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan, at Gulfood.
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan, at Gulfood.
Nivetha Dayanand/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistan is positioning its agriculture and food sector as a long-term supplier to Gulf markets, with a focus on value-added exports, supply reliability and food security at a time when trade tensions and fragmented supply chains are reshaping global food flows.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News on the sidelines of Gulfood 2026, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said the country views the UAE and the wider Gulf as strategic partners in its next phase of export-led growth, driven by agriculture that is modernised, branded and aligned with international standards.

Pakistan’s export ambitions are being recalibrated around markets with structural demand, and the Gulf sits at the centre of that approach.

Pakistan has agriculture as the backbone of its economy, and we have a range of agricultural products that are world class, and particularly Pakistani rice and basmati is known for its aroma world over,” Iqbal said, pointing to expanding demand for products such as pink salt, pulses and sesame seeds. He added that the Gulf market plays a central role in Islamabad’s broader economic roadmap, which aims to reach exports of $60 billion by 2030 and $100 billion by 2035.

Export growth, he said, is no longer only about volumes. “Pakistani enterprises are now really shaping up to the new global market demands. They have improved their packaging, they have improved their quality, they are improving their branding,” he noted, adding that these shifts are designed to secure lasting shelf space in Gulf food markets rather than short-term trading gains.

Pakistan’s agricultural presence in the UAE is already substantial, with rice, meat, fruits, vegetables and dairy products forming the backbone of bilateral food trade. Product-focused promotional campaigns, including mango and date festivals, have helped deepen consumer familiarity, while broader exports range from fisheries to processed foods.

Food security amid global trade stress

With food security shaping policy agendas across the Middle East, Pakistan sees its natural endowments as a competitive advantage in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

“I think Pakistan is very well positioned because of the endowments that it has. We have vast land which is fit for agriculture. We have water, we have right climate,” Iqbal said, while acknowledging the growing impact of climate change on production cycles.

Food security, he stressed, is inseparable from export strategy. “Food security is not only important for us with a large population, but we feel that we have all the necessary endowments through which agricultural products can generate large amount of exports for Pakistan,” he said, framing agriculture as both a domestic stabiliser and a regional supply pillar.

That positioning aligns with Pakistan’s broader reform agenda, which includes climate-smart farming and technology-driven productivity gains to meet global compliance standards while ensuring the continuity of supply.

Technology, skills and productivity push

Trade tensions and policy unpredictability have increased the premium on agility and innovation, according to the minister, particularly for export-dependent economies.

“The world has all of a sudden become very unpredictable,” Iqbal said, adding that Pakistan is responding through trade diplomacy and enterprise-level upgrades. He highlighted a new productivity, quality and innovation initiative designed to align exporters with evolving consumer preferences and stricter global benchmarks.

A key plank of that effort involves human capital. Pakistan has trained 1,000 agricultural experts in China in modern farming practices to increase yields, improve quality, and accelerate technology adoption across the sector.

Moving up the value chain

While global interest in technology and artificial intelligence is reshaping labour markets, Pakistan’s strategy is to reposition agriculture as an engine of industrialisation instead of a low-value occupation.

“Our goal is to move up on the value chain,” Iqbal said. “We want to move from commodity supplier in agriculture to value added supplier in agriculture and food industry.”

Government policy, he added, is now geared towards agro-based industries that integrate processing, packaging, branding and distribution into global supply chains. Agriculture, in that model, supports industrial growth while remaining central to employment and export earnings.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Water and Environment receiving shield from Hussain Muhammed; Ali Khan and Athar Hussain Khokhar at the event in Dubai

Pakistan's agro-food industry shines at Gulf Food Dubai

2m read
New era of food excellence from Al Maya at Gulfood

New era of food excellence from Al Maya at Gulfood

3m read
Countries see excellent representation at Gulfood

Countries see excellent representation at Gulfood

4m read
Dubai’s Al Aweer market, set for a major transformation as DP World unveils plans for the upcoming Dubai Food District.

Dubai is getting a Food District - Here's what it means

2m read