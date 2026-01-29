Pakistan eyes Gulf food markets with value-added export push

“I think Pakistan is very well positioned because of the endowments that it has. We have vast land which is fit for agriculture. We have water, we have right climate,” Iqbal said, while acknowledging the growing impact of climate change on production cycles.

Export growth, he said, is no longer only about volumes. “Pakistani enterprises are now really shaping up to the new global market demands. They have improved their packaging, they have improved their quality, they are improving their branding,” he noted, adding that these shifts are designed to secure lasting shelf space in Gulf food markets rather than short-term trading gains.

“ Pakistan has agriculture as the backbone of its economy, and we have a range of agricultural products that are world class, and particularly Pakistani rice and basmati is known for its aroma world over ,” Iqbal said, pointing to expanding demand for products such as pink salt, pulses and sesame seeds. He added that the Gulf market plays a central role in Islamabad’s broader economic roadmap, which aims to reach exports of $60 billion by 2030 and $100 billion by 2035.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News on the sidelines of Gulfood 2026, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said the country views the UAE and the wider Gulf as strategic partners in its next phase of export-led growth, driven by agriculture that is modernised, branded and aligned with international standards .

Food security, he stressed, is inseparable from export strategy. “Food security is not only important for us with a large population, but we feel that we have all the necessary endowments through which agricultural products can generate large amount of exports for Pakistan,” he said, framing agriculture as both a domestic stabiliser and a regional supply pillar.

