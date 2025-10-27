Pakistan aims to double trade with the UAE to $20 billion in two years

“We already have $10 billion in total trade with UAE, and we aspire, we wish, to take it to double it to $20 billion in the next two to three years,” he said. “It’s quite possible because there are a number of areas we offer to the entire world, which includes agriculture, food security, data and analytics, AI, mining and minerals, defense, and much more. Our market is huge, our location is very strategic, and we are now stabilizing and moving towards growth.”