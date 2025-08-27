Agriculture anchors Pakistan’s exports to UAE with rising food demand

Pakistan’s trade counsellor Ali Zeb Khan explains about growing trade ties
Dubai: Pakistan’s trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is on a steady rise, with bilateral merchandise trade crossing US$10 billion in fiscal year 2024-25.
Pakistan’s exports to the UAE grew 10%, climbing from US$1.59 billion in FY 2023-24 to US$1.748 billion, supported by gains in food and agriculture, textiles, plastics, fuels, and other manufactured goods.
According to Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai, this growth is a reflection of Pakistan’s “consistent efforts in trade promotion, sectoral outreach, and building confidence with Emirati investors.”
Agriculture continues to anchor Pakistan’s exports, with rice, meat, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products in high demand across the UAE. “Product-specific festivals like Mango and Date Palm events have given Pakistani produce a strong profile here,” Ali Zeb Khan told Gulf News in an exclusive interview. With food security high on the UAE’s agenda, he noted, Pakistan sees further scope for agro-based trade and investment.
Pakistan's main exports to UAE includes rice, meat, textiles and apparels, fruits and vegetables, mineral fuels, fish, plastic products, tobacco, beauty care and dairy products.
While textiles remain a mainstay of Pakistan’s exports, participation in high-profile exhibitions such as Gulfood, Gitex Global, and Arab Health has generated over 1,200 business leads and secured nine MoUs worth millions of dollars. “Our textiles and apparel sector is gaining steady traction in the UAE market,” Ali Zeb Khan said.
The UAE has long been a partner in Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Pakistan is following up with AD Ports on MoUs under the SIFC platform, including the Kohat-Kharlachi railway line, ML-1 upgrades, customs automation, and airport outsourcing. DP World is engaged in the Karachi-Pipri Dedicated Freight Corridor and development of Port Qasim’s economic zone.
Pakistan’s IT sector is finding new opportunities in Dubai’s tech-driven economy. Participation in events such as AI Everything has opened avenues for collaboration in software, digital services, and e-commerce. “Pakistani companies are now being recognised for their innovation and quality services in the IT space,” Ali Zeb Khan added.
Ali Zeb Khan said that several UAE giants including Dubai Islamic Bank, Al Falah Bank, Emirates NBD, and Emaar already operate in Pakistan. “Real estate and urban development are key investment frontiers, with discussions underway to bring more Emirati developers into Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and housing projects,” he added.
Pakistan, he noted, has significant potential in surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, and skilled healthcare manpower exports. The UAE’s growing demand for healthcare services presents an opportunity for joint ventures and workforce placements.
Tourism is also on the agenda, with mega events organised in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi to highlight Pakistan’s diverse attractions. “We have showcased Pakistan not just as a trade partner but also as a tourism destination,” Ali Zeb Khan said.
The UAE is already one of the largest investors in Pakistan, with 19 Emirati companies including Etihad Airways, Emirates, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar, and Abu Dhabi Ports Company operating in the country. During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Abu Dhabi in April 2024, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had announced a US$10 billion investment commitment for Pakistan.
“Both sides are determined to fast-track the implementation of signed MoUs,” Ali Zeb Khan explained, citing regular inter-ministerial meetings under the SIFC platform and proposals for B2B matchmaking across sectors.
With exports rising, trade diversification underway, and multi-billion-dollar investments in the pipeline, Ali Zeb Khan believed that Pakistan and the UAE are entering a new phase of cooperation. “The momentum is strong, and the opportunities are vast from agriculture and textiles to IT, energy, finance, healthcare, and tourism,” Ali Zeb Khan concluded.
