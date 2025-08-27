Agriculture anchors Pakistan’s exports to UAE with rising food demand

According to Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai, this growth is a reflection of Pakistan’s “consistent efforts in trade promotion, sectoral outreach, and building confidence with Emirati investors.”

Agriculture continues to anchor Pakistan’s exports, with rice, meat, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products in high demand across the UAE. “Product-specific festivals like Mango and Date Palm events have given Pakistani produce a strong profile here,” Ali Zeb Khan told Gulf News in an exclusive interview. With food security high on the UAE’s agenda, he noted, Pakistan sees further scope for agro-based trade and investment.

The UAE has long been a partner in Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Pakistan is following up with AD Ports on MoUs under the SIFC platform, including the Kohat-Kharlachi railway line, ML-1 upgrades, customs automation, and airport outsourcing. DP World is engaged in the Karachi-Pipri Dedicated Freight Corridor and development of Port Qasim’s economic zone.

While textiles remain a mainstay of Pakistan’s exports, participation in high-profile exhibitions such as Gulfood, Gitex Global, and Arab Health has generated over 1,200 business leads and secured nine MoUs worth millions of dollars. “Our textiles and apparel sector is gaining steady traction in the UAE market,” Ali Zeb Khan said.

With exports rising, trade diversification underway, and multi-billion-dollar investments in the pipeline, Ali Zeb Khan believed that Pakistan and the UAE are entering a new phase of cooperation. “The momentum is strong, and the opportunities are vast from agriculture and textiles to IT, energy, finance, healthcare, and tourism,” Ali Zeb Khan concluded.

The UAE is already one of the largest investors in Pakistan, with 19 Emirati companies including Etihad Airways, Emirates, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar, and Abu Dhabi Ports Company operating in the country. During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Abu Dhabi in April 2024, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had announced a US$10 billion investment commitment for Pakistan.

Tourism is also on the agenda, with mega events organised in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi to highlight Pakistan’s diverse attractions. “We have showcased Pakistan not just as a trade partner but also as a tourism destination,” Ali Zeb Khan said.

Ali Zeb Khan said that several UAE giants including Dubai Islamic Bank, Al Falah Bank, Emirates NBD, and Emaar already operate in Pakistan. “Real estate and urban development are key investment frontiers, with discussions underway to bring more Emirati developers into Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and housing projects,” he added.

Pakistan’s IT sector is finding new opportunities in Dubai’s tech-driven economy. Participation in events such as AI Everything has opened avenues for collaboration in software, digital services, and e-commerce. “Pakistani companies are now being recognised for their innovation and quality services in the IT space,” Ali Zeb Khan added.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.