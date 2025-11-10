GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan’s Shafqat Ali Khan arrives as new ambassador to the UAE

Veteran Pakistani diplomat bringing over 30 years of foreign service experience

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan
Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan

Abu Dhabi: Seasoned Pakistani diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan has arrived in Abu Dhabi to assume charge as Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, succeeding Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who has been transferred to Moscow as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador-designate Shafqat Ali Khan, a distinguished career diplomat with more than three decades of experience in the Foreign Service of Pakistan, has served in several senior positions both at headquarters and abroad. Prior to his new posting, he was serving as Spokesperson and Additional Foreign Secretary (Strategic Communications and Public Diplomacy) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

New chapter

Ambassador Khan’s assumption of office in Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan-UAE relations, as Islamabad looks to further strengthen its strategic partnership with the Emirates across trade, investment, energy, and community welfare. He has yet to present his credentials to the UAE authorities concerned as he arrived in the UAE last week.

He has previously represented Pakistan as Ambassador to the Russian Federation (2020—2023) and Ambassador to Poland (2017—2020), with concurrent accreditation to Estonia and Latvia. Over the years, he has held key diplomatic assignments at Pakistan’s missions in Beijing, New York, and Geneva, and served in pivotal leadership roles at the Foreign Ministry including Additional Secretary (Europe) and Director General (Europe).

Illustrious career

Before joining the Foreign Service in 1993, Ambassador Khan taught Strategic Studies at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He holds a Master’s degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-i-Azam University, a Master’s in Intelligence and International Security from King’s College London, and a Diploma in Conflict Studies from Uppsala University, Sweden.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
