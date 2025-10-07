“I leave my heart in the UAE”: Pakistan Ambassador Tirmizi bids an emotional farewell

Popular Pakistani envoy reflected on his years of service, the milestones achieved in UAE
Dubai: “It has been the greatest honour of my 33-year career to serve in this beautiful country,” said Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, his voice breaking slightly as he addressed a hall filled with community leaders, diplomats, and business figures.
“The affection, respect, and love I have received here will remain with me forever. The UAE is not just a posting for me, it is a part of my soul,” he said.
These words set the tone for an emotional farewell as the Ambassador bids goodbye to the United Arab Emirates, a country where he spent the longest posting of his diplomatic life and where he built bonds that, in his own words, “will never fade.”
Reflecting on his tenure, Ambassador Tirmizi spoke of progress in trade, investment, and diplomacy, but also of the human spirit behind those numbers.
He said that trade ties between Pakistan and the UAE grew by 30%, a sign of strengthening business confidence. Remittances from Pakistani workers surged from $5 billion to $8 billion, a figure he said reflected the “hard work of 2.2 million unsung heroes” living in the Emirates.
New joint councils and committees in business, science, and technology were established, ensuring that “our partnership rests on strong, lasting foundations.
“These are not just statistics. They are proof of what we can achieve when we believe in a cause and work together as one team,” he reminded the audience.
Tirmizi’s speech, however, was more about people than policies. He recalled the record-breaking 60,000-strong Pakistan National Day celebrations in Dubai in August this year with pride. “That historic event was not my success, it was yours. It was proof of how powerful this community is when it comes together,” he added.
He turned repeatedly to thank individuals in the audience, community leaders, business representatives, and media professionals in the UAE.
He also acknowledged the role of his wife in shaping the Embassy and Residence into “a true reflection of Pakistan’s hospitality and culture,” adding with affection: “My wife was my partner in this journey. Without her, much of what we achieved would not have been possible.”
The Ambassador used his farewell to issue a call for unity and inclusivity, particularly the role of women. “Our country cannot progress without the total support of women,” he noted. “I hope to see many more women entrepreneurs in our councils. We cannot afford to leave half our nation behind.”
He also shared words of advice for young Pakistanis: “Whatever you do, do it with your heart. That is the only way to enjoy life and truly make a difference.”
The Ambassador turned deeply personal. “In my 33 years of service, I have never spent more time in any country than I did here in the UAE,” he reflected. “I have learnt that when you believe in a cause and work together, you can truly make a difference.”
Ambassador Tirmizi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, and he will take the charge of his new office later this month.
He reassured the community that his successor, a longtime classmate and colleague, would “carry the torch forward” and “be even better than me.”
Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan will replace Ambassador Tirmzi in the UAE.
The farewell dinner, hosted by the Pakistan Business Council, ended in a standing ovation. PBC Chairman Shabbir Merchant summed up the mood, describing the Ambassador as “a friend, a mentor, and a tireless advocate of Pakistan and its people.”
For many in the hall, it was not just a farewell to a diplomat but to a man who had become family. As one participant put it, “Ambassador Tirmizi came to represent Pakistan, but he leaves representing all of us.”
Earlier in the day, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was honoured at a warm and intimate farewell lunch hosted by community leaders Sohail Khawar and Haji Mohammed Yaseen at Al Nawab Restaurant in Sharjah. The gathering was marked by heartfelt conversations and shared memories, as friends and colleagues celebrated his dedication to strengthening Pakistan-UAE ties. “It was touching to see how much people valued not just my work, but the bonds we built together,” Tirmizi reflected.
Sohail Khawar noted that saying goodbye is never easy especially to a diplomat who has earned such deep respect and affection from the community. He recalled Ambassador Tirmizi’s first posting in the UAE in 2007 as First Secretary, and his most recent role as Ambassador. Khawar praised his many achievements, from establishing a state-of-the-art consular services hall in Abu Dhabi, to organising literary and cultural exhibitions, founding the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah, launching direct flights from Dubai to Skardu, and improving standards in Pakistani schools.
