Sharjah honour: Dr Al Hosani recognised for pioneering cancer research

Lieutenant Dr Al Hosani was recognised for research in molecular medicine
Sharjah: Lieutenant Dr Faisal Hassan Al Hosani has been honoured for his outstanding scientific and research contributions in the field of cancer studies, following the completion of a distinguished doctoral research project addressing a rare and advanced topic in molecular medicine.
Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, presented the honour to Dr Al Hosani, who heads the Inspection and Biological Examinations Section at the Forensic Evidence and Criminal Laboratories Department of Sharjah Police.
During the ceremony, Major General bin Amer received a signed copy of Dr Al Hosani’s scientific book, derived from his joint PhD in Molecular Medicine, completed in collaboration between the University of Sharjah and the University of Lübeck in Germany.
The research focuses on the molecular mechanisms behind the development and progression of colorectal cancer, identifying the pivotal role of the CARD11 gene in regulating the tumour immune microenvironment and influencing inflammatory pathways linked to disease progression. The study is notable for its reliance on archival biopsy samples, a specialised research area requiring advanced laboratory techniques to overcome challenges related to DNA extraction and quality.
Dr Al Hosani expressed his gratitude for the recognition and praised the support of Sharjah Police leadership, saying it played a key role in completing the research and reaffirming his commitment to continuing scientific research in service of the community.
