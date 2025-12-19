Sharjah Police recognition: Honouring forensic experts for security excellence

Recognition highlights role of forensic teams in strengthening security
Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has honoured a number of outstanding employees from the Forensic Evidence and Laboratories Department in recognition of their dedication, professionalism and contributions to strengthening the emirate’s security system.
The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Expert Naji Al Hammadi, acting director general of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, and Brigadier Amer Al Harmoudi, director of the Forensic Evidence and Laboratories Department at Sharjah Police.
Major General bin Amer praised the honourees for their exceptional efforts, noting that their performance reflects a high level of professional competence and plays an important role in supporting safety and security. He said the recognition is part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing approach to motivating national talent and acknowledging sincere contributions that support the development of security operations and enhance the quality of services delivered to the community.
The honoured employees expressed their appreciation for the recognition, describing it as a strong motivation to continue giving, intensify their efforts and further improve professional performance in line with leadership expectations, while contributing to security and stability across the emirate.
