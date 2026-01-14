“The guidance issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is humanitarian and specific in scope,” Major General bin Amer said. “It is intended for citizens who are genuinely unable to pay — not as a blanket exemption from debt or a justification for ignoring court judgments.”

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have reaffirmed that humanitarian measures aimed at protecting financially distressed citizens do not cancel legal obligations or invalidate court rulings, following a public complaint by a landlord who said he was unable to recover unpaid rent and compensation for property damage despite obtaining a court judgment.

The landlord pursued legal action and obtained a court ruling ordering the tenant to pay the dues or face enforcement measures. However, the caller claimed the tenant refused to pay, citing the policy against arrest in financial cases and asserting that no action could be taken against him.

According to the caller, he rented out a residential property to another UAE citizen. During the tenancy, the property sustained extensive damage, significantly reducing its value. He said the property had cost approximately Dh4 million to build but could not later be sold for more than Dh1 million because of the damage. In addition, the tenant allegedly failed to pay outstanding rent.

“Judicial decisions are issued based on the facts of each case,” he said. “An arrest warrant is not issued and then contradicted. Execution of arrest warrants and enforcement of judgments lies with the competent authorities, not with individual judges acting in isolation.”

“Anyone who comes forward honestly and says, ‘This is what I can pay,’ will find cooperation and open doors,” he said. “Our goal is resolution, not punishment — but fairness must apply to both sides.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.