Major General Abdullah bin Amer says financial hardship is assessed case by case
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have reaffirmed that humanitarian measures aimed at protecting financially distressed citizens do not cancel legal obligations or invalidate court rulings, following a public complaint by a landlord who said he was unable to recover unpaid rent and compensation for property damage despite obtaining a court judgment.
Speaking on the Direct Line programme on Sharjah Radio and Television, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said recent directives discouraging the arrest of citizens in financial cases have been widely misunderstood and, in some instances, misused.
“The guidance issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is humanitarian and specific in scope,” Major General bin Amer said. “It is intended for citizens who are genuinely unable to pay — not as a blanket exemption from debt or a justification for ignoring court judgments.”
The clarification came after a caller, identified as Bu Zayed, raised a landlord–tenant dispute that sparked public concern over whether creditor rights were being undermined.
According to the caller, he rented out a residential property to another UAE citizen. During the tenancy, the property sustained extensive damage, significantly reducing its value. He said the property had cost approximately Dh4 million to build but could not later be sold for more than Dh1 million because of the damage. In addition, the tenant allegedly failed to pay outstanding rent.
The landlord pursued legal action and obtained a court ruling ordering the tenant to pay the dues or face enforcement measures. However, the caller claimed the tenant refused to pay, citing the policy against arrest in financial cases and asserting that no action could be taken against him.
The situation raised fears that the humanitarian policy was being treated as an absolute shield against enforcement, leaving creditors unable to recover their lawful dues.
Major General bin Amer rejected that interpretation, stressing that arrest warrants and detention orders are issued only after legal assessment and are not arbitrary.
“Judicial decisions are issued based on the facts of each case,” he said. “An arrest warrant is not issued and then contradicted. Execution of arrest warrants and enforcement of judgments lies with the competent authorities, not with individual judges acting in isolation.”
He added that Sharjah Police and relevant enforcement departments hear all parties and conduct verification before deciding on detention, postponement, or alternative measures.
“We look carefully at income, assets, property ownership, and overall capacity,” he said. “Those who truly have no salary, no property, no vehicle, and no means are treated differently.”
Major General bin Amer said authorities aim to prevent unnecessary harm, such as job loss or salary suspension, which could worsen financial hardship and affect families. In genuine hardship cases, debtors may be granted grace periods, instalment plans, or mediation.
However, he warned against deliberate delay or exploitation of charitable initiatives.
“Support mechanisms exist to help those in real need,” he said. “But taking advantage of this generosity deprives others who are genuinely deserving and undermines trust.”
He urged debtors to proactively approach authorities rather than avoid their responsibilities.
“Anyone who comes forward honestly and says, ‘This is what I can pay,’ will find cooperation and open doors,” he said. “Our goal is resolution, not punishment — but fairness must apply to both sides.”
Major General bin Amer also addressed a common misconception that government intervention or charitable payment of debts permanently absolves individuals of responsibility.
“Debt does not disappear,” he said. “Even if assistance is provided, a person who had the ability to pay but chose not to remains accountable — legally and ethically.”
Sharjah Police reiterated that the judiciary, police, and prosecution are not punitive institutions but mechanisms designed to preserve rights, support families, and uphold justice.
“The humanitarian directive must be applied responsibly,” he said. “Compassion should never come at the expense of accountability.”
