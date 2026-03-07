GOLD/FOREX
Man arrested in Sharjah over illegal cosmetic services

Police sting operation targets suspect advertising procedures on social media

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Suspect allegedly imported equipment and promoted services online.
Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have detained a man accused of operating an unlicensed cosmetic services business and promoting the activity through social media platforms.

Police said they received a report that an Arab national was offering cosmetic treatments without obtaining the necessary permits. 

According to investigators, the suspect had imported equipment used for the procedures and was advertising his services online, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.

Officers set up a sting operation after identifying one of the advertisements posted on the suspect’s social media accounts. 

The man was subsequently arrested while in possession of tools allegedly used to carry out the cosmetic procedures.

Prosecutors said the suspect had been offering cosmetic services at an unlicensed location in exchange for payment, potentially putting the safety of others at risk.

During a hearing before the Sharjah Misdemeanours Court, the defendant denied the charges and requested additional time to prepare his defence.

The court granted the request and postponed the session to allow the defendant to submit a written defence.

