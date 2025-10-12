GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police arrest online vehicle scam gang in 12 hours

Vehicle sellers duped online as gang stole cars and money via fraudulent schemes

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
A Sharjah police officer manages traffic. A gang recently targeted vehicle sellers online, defrauding them of cars and money.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: In a swift operation lasting less than 12 hours, Sharjah Police’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate arrested a gang of Asian nationals involved in online vehicle scams. The suspects targeted vehicle sellers on social media and online platforms, defrauding them of vehicles and money through deceptive schemes.

How the scam worked

Colonel Dr. Khalifa Al Bahai, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate, explained that the investigation began after a victim reported being defrauded.

The suspect contacted the seller with an attractive offer, reviewed photos of the vehicle to avoid meeting in person, and sent a forged receipt claiming payment would be transferred later. Acting in good faith, the victim handed over the vehicle via a recovery transport, only to discover it had been stolen.

Investigators found that the gang operated with a clear hierarchy. The leader planned and assigned tasks, while members contacted vehicle sellers online, provided fake ID cards, and sent forged transfer receipts to convince victims of the transaction’s legitimacy. Once a vehicle was delivered, the gang destroyed its plates, disposed of it, and cut off all contact.

Record-time arrest and vehicle recovery

After gathering intelligence, tracking the gang’s movements, and implementing a precise field plan, Sharjah Police apprehended the suspects in a record time of less than 12 hours. The operation led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle along with three others seized in similar scams.

Police advice to vehicle sellers

Colonel Al Bahai urged the public to exercise caution when selling or buying vehicles online.

He recommended:

  • Using accredited platforms and official authorities to transfer ownership.

  • Avoiding cash deals or undocumented agreements.

  • Verifying the identity of buyers and sellers before completing transactions.

He stressed that such measures protect the rights of all parties and reduce the risk of falling victim to electronic fraud.

