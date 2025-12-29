Saudi court jails 11-member fraud ring for 155 years over multi-million- riyal scam

The network, made up of eight Saudi nationals and three Sudanese residents, was led by a businessman and his wife, a hairdresser, and operated with the help of several accomplices. Prosecutors said the group used elaborate displays of wealth to lure victims, including a rented seaside chalet, luxury cars and distinctive phone numbers, to create the impression of financial credibility and influence, according to Okaz Arabic daily.

Prosecutors said the defendants specialised in selling “illusions”, luring victims into fictitious property deals backed by forged title deeds. In one case, the gang stole a bank cheque from an honorary member of a popular football club while he was praying. The court heard that a former national team supervisor was defrauded of SR12 million, while a blind woman lost SR6 million after being persuaded to grant the group power of attorney. A Saudi poet and writer was also deprived of a deposit paid for a non-existent transaction.

The gang leader was sentenced to 25 years in prison and banned from travel for a further 25 years. His wife received a 13-year prison term, a matching travel ban and a fine of SR100,000. One Sudanese resident was sentenced to 18 years in prison, deported from the Kingdom and convicted of money laundering for his role in unlawfully detaining and electrocuting a real estate broker. Other defendants received prison terms ranging from eight to 18 years, alongside fines, deportation orders, travel bans and penalties for facilitating fraudulent transactions through their businesses.

