Man fined in Abu Dhabi for selling falcon he did not own

Court rules transaction was a civil wrong, orders Dh18,000 payout
Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a man to pay Dh18,000 in compensation after selling a falcon he did not legally own, ruling that the transaction amounted to a clear civil wrong.
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court heard that the claimant filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in material and moral damages after purchasing the falcon for Dh12,000. The buyer was later summoned by police when it emerged that the bird belonged to another individual.
Court records show that the criminal complaint linked to the incident was closed after the original owner withdrew the case. However, the civil court found that the defendant’s actions constituted a proven fault, as he sold property he had no legal right to dispose of.
In its ruling, the court held the seller civilly liable for the harm caused and ordered him to pay Dh18,000 in compensation to the buyer, in addition to legal fees and court costs. All other claims were dismissed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox