The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Tuesday morning
Humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent in parts of the country
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand, the NCM warned
The humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected on Thursday
Moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea
The humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected on Tuesday morning
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand, and humidity to increase at night
NCM: Humidity to hit 95 per cent, chance of low-lying and convective clouds eastward.
Fog and mist formation expected from 10pm on Friday till 8am on Saturday, says NCM alert
Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor road visibility during foggy weather
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand, those with allergies must take precautions
Relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected on Thursday
Winds will kick up dust and relative humidity will increase in the evening
The NCM issued red and yellow alerts for fog, reduced visibility in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi
The relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected on Monday