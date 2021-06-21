UAE: Hot during daytime, cloudy in Fujairah

The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Tuesday morning

Hot weather Dubai

UAE: Hot, hazy weather, temperatures to hit 49°C

20210408 sharjah fog

UAE: Hot, dusty weather, temperatures to hit 47°C

UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy

Weather in Sharjah

Weather: Dusty skies across UAE, rough sea alert

191204 rough seas

UAE: Dusty in Abu Dhabi, high humidity, rough seas

Stock weather

UAE weather: Foggy and sunny

20210408 fog in sharjah

UAE: Fog in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain, hot temperatures

Stock weather

UAE: Hot, dusty weather, maximum temperature to hit 45°

Stock Dubai skyline

UAE: Hot, dusty weather, temperatures to cross 45°C

Stock weather

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy

TEASER11-1623326815234

Photos: Temperatures soar further in the UAE

Stock Dubai skyline property

Fog in Abu Dhabi, hot and humid weather across the UAE

20210408 sharjah fog

UAE: Fog in Dubai, Fujairah, humid, hot temperatures

More from Weather

Load more stories