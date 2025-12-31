New Year’s Eve weather alert: Rain, strong winds and very rough seas across UAE

Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough through New Year’s Eve
Dubai: Scattered rainfall is expected to continue affecting several parts of the UAE as the country heads into New Year’s Eve, bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds and hazardous sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Further cooling is expected today, New Year’s Eve, with fair to partly cloudy skies and periods of low cloud over islands and some coastal and northern areas. Humidity will increase overnight, raising the likelihood of light fog or mist forming over some inland areas by Thursday morning.
The unsettled conditions have been accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures and reduced visibility in parts of the northern and eastern regions, as strong north-westerly winds continue to raise dust and sand. Wind speeds have reached up to 40 kilometres per hour and may strengthen further at times.
Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough through New Year’s Eve. Wave heights have reached up to six feet in the Sea of Oman and are forecast to rise to around seven feet in the Arabian Gulf by Wednesday evening.
On Thursday, weather conditions are forecast to stabilise slightly, with fair to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds overall. Humidity will remain high at night and into Friday morning, with a continued chance of fog or mist in some coastal and internal areas. Sea conditions are expected to ease, becoming moderate to slight.
By Friday, skies are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become gradually rough by nightfall.
The NCM has urged residents and maritime users to exercise caution, avoid swimming and diving, and suspend marine activities during periods of rough seas.
