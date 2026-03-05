Weather to remain partly cloudy with rain chances and strong winds across the UAE
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Thursday, with a chance of rainfall in some coastal, northern and eastern areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM said temperatures will decrease slightly, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, freshening at times over the sea. Maximum temperatures are forecast to reach between 28°C and 30°C, while minimum temperatures may drop to between 13°C and 22°C, depending on the region.
Sea conditions are expected to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea, though conditions may become rough at times during the night.
Cloudy weather will continue on Friday, accompanied by southwesterly to northwesterly winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h, with the sea remaining moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and occasionally rough in the Oman Sea.
On Saturday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier by evening with a probability of light rainfall over some western areas and islands. Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and early Sunday morning in coastal and internal regions.
The NCM forecasts that Sunday will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a chance of rainfall over islands and some western and coastal areas, while winds shift from northwesterly to northeasterly and freshen at times.
By Monday, similar conditions are expected to persist, with partly cloudy skies and possible rainfall over islands and western coastal areas, alongside a gradual increase in temperatures. Winds will remain light to moderate, while the sea is expected to stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.