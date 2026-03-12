Temperatures are expected to vary across the country, with coastal and inland areas recording highs between 24°C and 29°C and lows between 17°C and 22°C. Inland regions could see temperatures ranging from 29°C to 34°C during the day and 15°C to 20°C at night, while mountainous areas are likely to experience cooler conditions, with daytime temperatures between 20°C and 24°C.