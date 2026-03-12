GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather update: Rain, cloudy conditions and rising humidity in some parts of the country

Fog and mist possible over coastal areas during early morning in coming days

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: A low-pressure system affecting the UAE is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and a continued chance of rainfall over some western, northern and coastal areas, according to the latest bulletin issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the weather today will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rainfall possible in parts of the country, particularly across coastal areas and islands. Humidity levels are also expected to rise during the night and early morning hours, especially in some western regions.

Winds will be light to moderate but may freshen at times, blowing mainly from the north-easterly to north-westerly direction at speeds of 10–25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas. Sea conditions are forecast to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to vary across the country, with coastal and inland areas recording highs between 24°C and 29°C and lows between 17°C and 22°C. Inland regions could see temperatures ranging from 29°C to 34°C during the day and 15°C to 20°C at night, while mountainous areas are likely to experience cooler conditions, with daytime temperatures between 20°C and 24°C.

Looking ahead, the NCM forecast that Friday may remain partly cloudy to cloudy with a continued chance of rainfall over some western and coastal areas during the daytime. Temperatures are expected to gradually increase, while humidity may lead to fog or mist formation over some coastal areas during the night and early Saturday morning.

Over the weekend and into early next week, conditions are expected to become fair to partly cloudy, with further temperature increases and continued chances of humidity and fog in coastal and northern areas during the early morning hours. Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

