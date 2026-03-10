Weather: Rain, cooler conditions expected across UAE this week

Cloudy skies, scattered showers likely from till Thursday, temperatures to rise gradually
Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions are expected across the UAE from today through Saturday as a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure extension, affects the region, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Tuesday is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rainfall expected over scattered areas of the country and a slight drop in temperatures, particularly in western regions.
Winds will be light to moderate but may freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times.
On Wednesday, cloud cover will continue with a chance of rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.
Humidity levels are expected to rise at night and into Thursday morning in coastal and internal regions, while north-westerly to northeasterly winds may strengthen intermittently. The Arabian Gulf may become rough at times.
Thursday is forecast to remain partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall possible in scattered areas and a further decrease in temperatures. Winds may freshen at times, potentially causing blowing dust.
Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf before easing later in the day, while the Oman Sea may also experience rough spells.
By Friday, skies will remain partly cloudy with a probability of light rain over islands and some coastal and eastern areas.
Temperatures are expected to rise gradually, while humidity overnight may lead to mist formation early Saturday morning in some coastal locations.
On Saturday, partly cloudy conditions will persist with a slight chance of light rain over islands and coastal areas.
Humidity is forecast to increase again overnight, bringing the possibility of fog or mist early Sunday in some coastal regions, while winds remain light to moderate.
Temperatures during the period are expected to range between 24°C and 33°C in coastal areas, 28°C to 33°C inland, and 20°C to 24°C in mountainous regions, with moderate humidity levels across the country.