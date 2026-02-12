GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather: Warm days ahead before cooler, windy shift

High pressure keeps skies fair as stronger winds and rough seas arrive by Monday

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Fair skies through weekend before north-westerlies bring rough Gulf seas.
Dubai: An extension of a surface and upper-air high-pressure system will keep weather conditions across the UAE generally fair to partly cloudy over the coming days, with a gradual rise in temperatures before a cooler and windier spell early next week, according to the National Centre of Metrology

Conditions today are expected to be fair to partly cloudy with a slight increase in temperatures and humid night-time conditions. Mist may form by Friday morning in some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 30 km/h, with slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Temperatures are forecast to reach 33–34°C in coastal and internal areas and up to 23°C in the mountains.

From Friday through Sunday, similar conditions will prevail, with humidity and patchy mist overnight and early mornings. Winds may freshen at times, especially by Sunday evening, when north-westerly winds are expected to strengthen and push sea conditions from slight or moderate to rough, and at times very rough, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.

By Monday, temperatures are set to fall noticeably, with fresh to strong north-westerly winds raising dust and sand and keeping seas rough before easing later.

