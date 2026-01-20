GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather forecast: Winds strengthen midweek, calmer skies by Friday

Cooler winds, rough seas and fog risk sweep across UAE this week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Blustery north-westerlies, choppy waters and shifting skies mark a midweek change before calmer conditions return.
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are turning cooler and more unsettled today, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies over coastal and northern areas and a chance of light rainfall during the morning. Temperatures are easing slightly, particularly in western regions, while rising humidity overnight may lead to fog or mist in some internal areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening over the sea later in the day, as conditions gradually become choppier.

By Wednesday, the change will become more pronounced. North-westerly winds are expected to strengthen, reaching up to 50 km/h at times and stirring up dust and sand in exposed areas. Daytime temperatures will continue to dip, while cloud cover increases intermittently along the coast. Sea conditions will deteriorate, turning rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

Unsettled weather is set to persist into Thursday, with low clouds forming over coastal and northern parts of the country. Winds will remain brisk, particularly offshore, keeping sea conditions hazardous. Overnight humidity will remain high, sustaining the risk of fog or mist, especially in western areas.

From Friday, conditions are forecast to gradually stabilise. Temperatures will edge upwards, winds will ease, and seas will begin to calm, becoming moderate to slight. However, humidity will linger overnight, with patchy fog or mist possible into early Saturday.

By Saturday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud build-up over coastal and northern areas and a slight chance of light rainfall at sea. Winds will remain light to moderate, and sea conditions are expected to stay generally slight.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
