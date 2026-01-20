UAE weather forecast: Winds strengthen midweek, calmer skies by Friday

Cooler winds, rough seas and fog risk sweep across UAE this week
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are turning cooler and more unsettled today, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies over coastal and northern areas and a chance of light rainfall during the morning. Temperatures are easing slightly, particularly in western regions, while rising humidity overnight may lead to fog or mist in some internal areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening over the sea later in the day, as conditions gradually become choppier.
By Wednesday, the change will become more pronounced. North-westerly winds are expected to strengthen, reaching up to 50 km/h at times and stirring up dust and sand in exposed areas. Daytime temperatures will continue to dip, while cloud cover increases intermittently along the coast. Sea conditions will deteriorate, turning rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
Unsettled weather is set to persist into Thursday, with low clouds forming over coastal and northern parts of the country. Winds will remain brisk, particularly offshore, keeping sea conditions hazardous. Overnight humidity will remain high, sustaining the risk of fog or mist, especially in western areas.
From Friday, conditions are forecast to gradually stabilise. Temperatures will edge upwards, winds will ease, and seas will begin to calm, becoming moderate to slight. However, humidity will linger overnight, with patchy fog or mist possible into early Saturday.
By Saturday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud build-up over coastal and northern areas and a slight chance of light rainfall at sea. Winds will remain light to moderate, and sea conditions are expected to stay generally slight.
