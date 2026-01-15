UAE weather: Shifting winds, rough seas, and falling temperatures, unsettled conditions

Forecasters warn of dust, rough seas, and fluctuating conditions over coming days
Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions are expected across the UAE today, with a chance of rainfall, falling temperatures in western areas, and strengthening winds that could bring blowing dust and reduced visibility, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its updated report.
The forecast attributes the change in conditions to the interaction of a weak surface low extending from the east and a high-pressure system advancing from the west, along with a weak low in the upper layers of the atmosphere.
Skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal and northern areas, with a possibility of rainfall. Temperatures are forecast to drop in western regions, while winds will be light to moderate, gradually freshening over the sea and becoming strong at times by night. These winds may lift dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in exposed areas.
Sea conditions are expected to worsen through the night, becoming moderate to rough and at times very rough in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining light to moderate in the Oman Sea
Temperatures will vary by region, with coastal and inland areas ranging between 23°C and 27°C, while internal areas may reach up to 28°C during the day before dropping to around 6°C at night. Mountainous regions are expected to remain cooler, with daytime highs near 20°C and lows of about 9°C.
Winds across most parts of the country will blow from the south-west to north-west, with speeds reaching up to 50 km/h in coastal and inland areas, and up to 45 km/h in internal and mountainous regions.
Friday is forecast to bring dusty and partly cloudy conditions, with a further noticeable drop in temperatures. North-westerly winds will strengthen at times, reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain rough to very rough.
On Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some coastal and northern areas. Humidity will increase at night and into Sunday morning, raising the likelihood of mist forming over some internal areas. Winds will remain moderate to fresh, with blowing dust possible.
By Sunday, cloud cover is expected to increase again in some northern and coastal areas, particularly at night. Humid conditions may lead to fog or mist forming over parts of the country into Monday morning.
On Monday, forecasters expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, with a renewed chance of rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures. Humidity will remain high overnight and into Tuesday morning, particularly over internal areas.
Authorities have urged residents to stay informed through official weather updates and to take precautions, particularly in areas prone to reduced visibility, blowing dust, and rough seas.
