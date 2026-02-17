UAE weather alert: Dusty skies, possible rain in northern regions

Also slight rise in temperatures as humidity brings fog risk overnight
Dubai: Dusty conditions, rising temperatures and a chance of rainfall in northern areas forecast across the UAE today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its daily bulletin, the NCM said weather would be dusty during the day, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over northern and eastern regions, with possible rainfall in the north. Temperatures are set to increase, with maximums reaching 32°C inland and 30°C along the coast.
Humidity levels will rise overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing a risk of fog or mist over some coastal and western internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times over the sea, which will be rough in the morning before becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
Looking ahead, fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast through Saturday, with continued humid nights and a recurring risk of fog formation. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight for the remainder of the week.