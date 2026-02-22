The probability of fog and mist will continue particularly along coastal, inland regions
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience generally fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with a slight drop in temperatures and rising humidity overnight, increasing the likelihood of fog and mist in some coastal and inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The Centre said humid conditions will develop late at night and into early Monday morning, which could lead to the formation of fog or light fog in several areas. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution, particularly during early morning hours, as visibility may be reduced in affected regions.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, blowing from the north-westerly to south-westerly direction at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Temperatures will remain moderate across the country. Abu Dhabi is forecast to record a high of 28°C and a low of 17°C, while Dubai will see temperatures ranging between 29°C and 19°C. Inland areas such as Al Ain and Liwa could reach up to 30°C and 32°C respectively, with humidity levels rising to around 90 per cent overnight in several areas.
The weather on Monday and Tuesday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions continuing overnight and in the early morning.
Fog or mist formation is likely over some coastal and internal areas during these periods, with similar wind patterns and generally slight sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to rise gradually on Tuesday, before remaining moderate on Wednesday, when humid conditions are again expected at night and early Thursday.
The probability of fog and mist will continue in parts of the country, particularly along coastal and inland regions.
By Wednesday, winds are expected to shift from south-easterly to north-easterly, freshening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h, especially over the sea.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become moderate and turn rough by early Thursday, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.