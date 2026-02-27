GOLD/FOREX
Fog, dust and possible rain in UAE weather forecast

NCM predicts shifting conditions from Friday to Tuesday

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Fog likely in north, dust and light showers possible next week.
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience generally fair weather on Friday, with partly cloudy conditions at times, as the country remains under the influence of a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and internal areas, particularly in the north, raising the likelihood of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be moderate to slight, becoming rough by morning, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 29°C and 32°C in coastal and internal areas, with cooler conditions in the mountains, where highs will range between 23°C and 18°C. Winds across most regions will reach speeds of up to 35km/h at times.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is also expected on Saturday, accompanied by a slight rise in temperatures and humid conditions overnight in some western areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, with calm sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Cloud cover is expected to increase on Sunday, particularly at night, with fresh winds in western regions potentially causing blowing dust.

By Monday, skies are forecast to become partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of light rain overnight and into Tuesday morning over the islands, alongside a drop in temperatures.

Rain is also possible on Tuesday across the islands and some western coastal areas, while winds may strengthen over the sea. Conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to turn rough at times by night, the centre said.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
