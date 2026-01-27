Weather forecast: UAE braces for foggy nights, light rain and choppy seas this week

Humidity builds midweek before cooler air and rougher seas arrive toward Friday
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy today, with low clouds forming over some eastern areas and a chance of light rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Humid conditions are forecast to develop overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and internal areas, particularly in western regions, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are expected to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Wednesday, temperatures are set to rise, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds appearing over eastern and northern areas. Humidity will increase again overnight, with a probability of mist in some coastal locations.
By Thursday, cloud cover is expected to increase at night over northern areas, with a chance of light rain and further warming. Winds are forecast to strengthen over the sea, and conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become rough by night.
Rain chances are expected to persist into Friday, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures and stronger north-westerly winds. Sea conditions are forecast to turn rough in the Arabian Gulf and become moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea, before remaining unsettled into Saturday, with continued humidity and a renewed risk of fog or mist.
