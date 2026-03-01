Unstable weather: Rain expected across the UAE this week

Cloudy skies, falling temperatures and possible showers to affect parts of the UAE
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected across the UAE on Sunday, becoming cloudy at times by night, with humidity increasing in some internal areas overnight and early Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The forecast indicates generally light to moderate winds, freshening at times, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. Temperatures are forecast to reach between 30°C and 35°C in coastal and island areas, rising to between 32°C and 36°C inland, while mountain regions will see cooler conditions.
In the coming days, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with increasing cloud cover and a gradual drop in temperatures in some western areas. There is a possibility of light rainfall on Monday night in parts of the coastal areas and islands.
Rain chances are forecast to continue into Tuesday, particularly at night over some coastal and island regions, alongside humid conditions during early morning hours. Winds are expected to strengthen at times, especially over the sea.
By midweek, cloud cover is expected to increase, with a chance of rainfall in coastal, northern and island areas. Winds may become moderate to fresh, raising dust in western regions and causing rough conditions at times in the Arabian Gulf.
The unsettled weather pattern is likely to persist into Thursday, with further chances of rainfall across coastal, northern and eastern areas, accompanied by fresh winds and blowing dust in some locations. Sea conditions are forecast to remain moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf during this period.