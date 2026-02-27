Weather alert: Is a cold wave hitting UAE this week? Here's what forecasters say

This cold wave is one of the more defined cold spells to affect the UAE this season. Temperatures are expected to fall noticeably as northwesterly winds take hold, replacing the relatively warmer southeasterly flow that precedes the system. Nights and early mornings on Thursday and Friday are forecast to be particularly chilly, making this one of the colder stretches experienced so far. Another cold wave is also anticipated to follow in the days ahead, suggesting the colder pattern is not a one-off event but part of a broader atmospheric trend affecting the country through the coming week.