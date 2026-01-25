GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia braces for subzero temps, thunderstorms and rain

Temperatures to drop between 0°C and −3°C in Saudi Arabia, with frost formation expected

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia faces 0°C to −3°C temps with frost forming across affected regions
SPA

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday warned of light to moderate rainfall with active winds and thunderstorms affecting several governorates in the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Khulais, Al-Kamil, Rabigh, Adham, and Bahrah.

The center said conditions may lead to reduced visibility, hail, flash floods, and high sea waves along coastal areas.

Cold wave grips Turaif

The NCM issued a warning for Turaif Governorate in the Northern Borders Region, where temperatures are expected to drop between 0°C and −3°C, accompanied by frost formation. The cold wave is forecast to last from 2 am to 7 am on Sunday.

Thunderstorms expected

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected in Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders, Eastern Province, and northern Riyadh, bringing hail, flash floods, and dust-raising winds.

Red Sea conditions

Surface winds over the Red Sea will range from 20–40 kph, reaching up to 50 kph in thunderstorm areas, with wave heights from 1–2 meters, rising to 2.5 meters near thunderclouds. Sea conditions will vary from light to moderate, becoming rough in parts of the northern and central Red Sea.

Rainfall update

  • Rafha Governorate: Thunderstorms affected multiple towns and villages, with hail reported in some areas.

  • Hail Region: Light to moderate rain caused runoff in valleys and streams.

  • Turaif Governorate: Moderate rain fell across the governorate and surrounding areas, with conditions favourable for further precipitation.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during thunderstorms and expect icy conditions in the north.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

