Saudi Arabia braces for third winter cold wave as temperatures dip below zero

The NCM has urged residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Temperatures are set to fall sharply across parts of Saudi Arabia as a third winter cold wave grips the Kingdom on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the cold spell will affect several regions, including Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim and Riyadh, with minimum temperatures expected to range between 3°C and as low as 1°C below zero in some areas.

This system marks the third cold wave to impact Saudi Arabia during the winter of 2025. The first, which struck in mid-December, brought unusually cold conditions and snowfall to parts of the Kingdom, notably Hail and Tabuk.

The NCM has urged residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions, particularly during the early morning and night-time hours, when temperatures are expected to be at their lowest.

Authorities said they continue to closely monitor weather developments and advised the public to follow official updates and safety guidance.

