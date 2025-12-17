Snow likely in northern Saudi Arabia, with experts stressing it is not unusual

Snow was already reported in the Tabuk region, where mountains were blanketed in white
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has forecast a high probability of snowfall on Thursday across parts of the Kingdom’s north, including the Qassim region and elevated areas of Tabuk and Hail, as an intense weather system continues to affect large areas of the country.
The forecast follows several days of severe weather warnings, with Qassim placed under a red alert for heavy rainfall and flood risks.
Meteorologists said temperatures in higher elevations are expected to drop below zero degrees Celsius, creating favourable conditions for snowfall, alongside thunderstorms, hail and strong winds.
Against this backdrop, a leading Saudi astronomer said such snowfall events, while drawing widespread attention, are not unusual during the winter months.
Mohammed bin Reddah Al Thaqafi, an astronomer and expert at the Taif Astronomical Sundial and a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, said snowfall in northern Saudi Arabia occurs periodically each winter, even though it does not follow a fixed astronomical cycle. Its recurrence, he explained, depends largely on shifting climatic and atmospheric conditions.
Snowfall is typically recorded between December and February, Al-Thaqafi said, and is most common in regions such as Tabuk, Al-Jouf and Arar, which are more exposed to Mediterranean weather systems than other parts of the Kingdom.
He identified areas including Jabal Al Lawz, Alaqan and Al Dhahr in Tabuk; Sakaka and Dumat Al Jandal in Al Jouf; Arar in the Northern Borders; Jabal Aja and Jabal Salma in Hail; and the highlands of Abha in Asir as the locations most likely to experience snowfall.
While some seasons pass without snow, he noted that these areas remain among the most reliable destinations for winter conditions.
Al Thaqafi urged motorists and outdoor visitors to exercise caution during snowy weather, warning of slippery roads and reduced visibility, and stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations to avoid accidents.
Snow was already reported on Jabal Al-Lawz in the Tabuk region, where mountains were blanketed in white.
The National Center for Meteorology said snow conditions were expected to persist from early afternoon until evening, with forecasts also warning of moderate to heavy thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding, hail and strong winds in several regions.
NCM spokesperson Hussein Al Qahtani said the centre is closely monitoring atmospheric developments, dismissing social media claims of widespread flooding in Riyadh as inaccurate. He urged the public to rely on official sources for weather information as unstable conditions continue across the Kingdom.
