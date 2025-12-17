GOLD/FOREX
Snow blankets Saudi Arabia’s Trojena Highlands and Tabuk

Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology warns of snowfall in parts of the Kingdom

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Snowfall covers the Trojena Highlands, transforming Saudi Arabia’s rugged terrain into a winter landscape.
Snowfall covers the Trojena Highlands, transforming Saudi Arabia’s rugged terrain into a winter landscape.
Residents capture rare scenes of snow settling on rocky slopes in Trojena.
White blankets the mountains of Tabuk as rare snowfall draws residents and visitors outdoors.
Cold conditions bring snowfall to higher elevations, offering a striking contrast to the desert climate.
Snow clings to hillsides in Tabuk as temperatures drop sharply across the region.
Tabuk's Civil Defense strengthens on-site safety measures due to excess snowfall on Jabal Al-Lawz.
The Trojena Highlands turn white, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s diverse and dramatic landscapes.
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Authorities have urged families and school communities to monitor official weather reports and comply with safety instructions issued by relevant agencies, as unstable weather patterns are expected to continue in the coming days.

Riyadh schools shift to remote learning amid storms

Saudi authorities close road after landslide in Tabuk triggered by heavy rain

Heavy rain triggers landslide in Tabuk, roads closed

Upgrades are designed to improve visitor experience and protect the scenic landscape.

Tourist beach draws weekend crowds after major upgrades

Saudis play in the snow in Jabal Al Lawz (Mountain of Almonds), west of the Saudi city of Tabuk. Tourists thronged to the peak of Jabal Al Lawz, which is completely covered in white.

Winter begins Monday: Rain and hail in Saudi Arabia

