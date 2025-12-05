Severe weather warning issued, thunderstorms, flash floods and heavy rain likely next week in Saudi Arabia

The intensity of thunderstorms will vary, but many areas may experience severe weather
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) is forecasting widespread thunderstorms across much of the country beginning Saturday, December 6, and continuing through Thursday, December 11, with several regions expected to see heavy rainfall and potentially hazardous weather conditions.
The storms are projected to affect nearly every major region, including Asir, Al Baha, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk, Hail, Qassim, Jazan, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province. The NCM said that the intensity of thunderstorms will vary, but many areas may experience severe weather.
According to the forecast, the storm system could bring a range of dangerous phenomena: strong downdrafts capable of generating dust storms, hail in some locations, rough seas in both the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf, and flash flooding in valleys and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.
The NCM urged residents to stay updated on weather developments, avoid unnecessary travel during severe conditions, and take precautions in areas prone to sudden flooding. It advised the public to follow official information provided through the center’s website, social media channels, and the Anwaa weather app.
