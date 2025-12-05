GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Severe weather warning issued, thunderstorms, flash floods and heavy rain likely next week in Saudi Arabia

The intensity of thunderstorms will vary, but many areas may experience severe weather

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the period
Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the period
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) is forecasting widespread thunderstorms across much of the country beginning Saturday, December 6, and continuing through Thursday, December 11, with several regions expected to see heavy rainfall and potentially hazardous weather conditions.

The storms are projected to affect nearly every major region, including Asir, Al Baha, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk, Hail, Qassim, Jazan, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province. The NCM said that the intensity of thunderstorms will vary, but many areas may experience severe weather.

According to the forecast, the storm system could bring a range of dangerous phenomena: strong downdrafts capable of generating dust storms, hail in some locations, rough seas in both the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf, and flash flooding in valleys and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.

The NCM urged residents to stay updated on weather developments, avoid unnecessary travel during severe conditions, and take precautions in areas prone to sudden flooding. It advised the public to follow official information provided through the center’s website, social media channels, and the Anwaa weather app.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The NCM forecasts a chance of rainfall across parts of the UAE.

UAE weather update: Cloudy skies and on-off rain ahead

1m read
Rainfall intensity is expected to vary between light, moderate, and heavy at intervals, with some areas likely to witness hailstorms.

Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

1m read
Dense fog blankets UAE; motorists urged to be careful

Dense fog blankets UAE; motorists urged to be careful

2m read
Kingdom braces for unstable weather with heavy rain expected across coastal and inland regions. Lightning over Mecca's clock tower, August 22, 2023.

Saudi: Severe rainfall warning from Friday to Tuesday

1m read