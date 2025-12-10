Saudi Arabia’s peak rainfall now shifting to December, climate data shows

NCM says changing weather patterns highlight the need for stronger monitoring
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is experiencing a noticeable shift in its seasonal rainfall patterns, with the annual peak now moving from November to December, according to new scientific assessments from the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
The centre said the change reflects evolving climate behaviour across the Kingdom and highlights the importance of strengthened monitoring, proactive forecasting and continued research to better understand the atmospheric shifts influencing local weather systems.
Ayman Ghulam, NCM CEO, said the centre’s recent early bulletins and predictive data played a direct role in helping authorities manage the widespread rainy conditions seen across the country in recent days. He noted that accurate information and continuous updates improved field preparedness and accelerated decision-making.
Speaking from the NCM operations room as the weather system was being tracked, Dr Ghulam said the rapid response by relevant authorities to the warning data and predictive tools provided by the centre strengthened coordination and helped limit the impact of the unstable weather.
He added that the NCM’s General Administration for Research, Development and Innovation is conducting specialised studies to better understand the atmospheric factors driving the shift in rainfall patterns and the long-term implications for the Kingdom.
Dr Ghulam also pointed to stronger integration between the NCM and government bodies, reflected in faster field responses and improved operational efficiency. He highlighted several key studies carried out by the centre, including research on rainfall intensity and mitigation strategies, as well as ongoing meetings and workshops with stakeholders.
He reaffirmed the NCM’s commitment to strengthening early-warning systems and advancing monitoring and forecasting capabilities, ensuring operational teams receive accurate, timely information to respond effectively to high-impact weather events.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox