Will rain hit UAE on December 31? NCM reveals New Year Eve's weather forecast

Heading out for NYE? Here is the official NCM weather forecast for UAE
Dubai: As the UAE prepares to ring in the New Year, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a detailed weather forecast for the final day of 2025. Residents planning outdoor celebrations can expect a fair to partly cloudy day, though the atmosphere will be characterised by a noticeable "winter chill" following a steady decrease in temperatures across the emirates.
While many are asking if rain will dampen the festivities, the NCM indicates that while low clouds will appear over the islands and some coastal and northern areas, the primary weather concerns for the evening will be wind and visibility rather than heavy downpours. Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Thursday morning over internal areas, bringing a high probability of fog or mist formation that could impact early morning travel on New Year’s Day.
Temperature drops will be felt nationwide as a northwesterly air mass moves in. Average highs in coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to hover between 21°C and 24°C, while nighttime lows could dip to a brisk 15°C to 17°C. In the internal desert regions and the Northern Emirates, the mercury may fall further to around 10°C to 12°C, and mountainous areas like Jebel Jais will see significantly colder conditions.
Strong winds will be a major factor for those out in the evening; the NCM forecasts moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of 15 to 30 km/h and peaking at 50 km/h at times. These winds are expected to kick up blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility for motorists traveling to firework displays.
The most significant warnings from the NCM concern the maritime environment, where conditions are expected to be hazardous for any coastal celebrations. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to be very rough to rough, with waves reaching heights that may pose risks to small vessels and marine activities.
Similarly, the Oman Sea is expected to remain rough to moderate. Authorities advise extreme caution for anyone planning to be on the water, suggesting that the strong northwesterly winds will maintain turbulent conditions throughout the night, making it an unfavourable time for boat trips or offshore events as the clock strikes midnight.
