UAE New Year weather: Expect rain, cold and strong winds across the country

As we move into New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1, the atmospheric turbulence will begin to settle, offering a much calmer start to 2026. Winds will subside to a gentle light-to-moderate breeze (10 – 20 km/h), making it an ideal day for outdoor brunches and family gatherings. However, the NCM warns of a high probability of fog or mist formation during the early hours of Thursday and Friday morning. Increased humidity levels could blanket coastal and internal roads in thick fog, so revelers heading home in the early hours of the morning should be wary of sudden drops in visibility. Residents in the northern Emirates should expect light rainfall at times over the New Year. The showers are likely to be brief but may cause wet roads in some areas.