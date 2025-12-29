UAE New Year weather: Expect rain, cold and strong winds across the country

NCM issues UAE weather alert for December 31, 2025 to January 1, 2026
Dubai: The UAE is set to ring in 2026 with a crisp, wintery atmosphere as a significant weather shift moves across the region. While residents and tourists prepare to gather at iconic landmarks for fireworks and festivities, the latest weather forecast indicates that the transition from 2025 to 2026 will be marked by a noticeable dip in temperatures and brisk winds.
Whether you are heading to the Burj Khalifa, the Abu Dhabi Corniche, or the Ras Al Khaimah shoreline, the conditions suggest that this year’s countdown will require a bit more preparation than usual to stay comfortable throughout the night.
On New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, but the headline for the evening is the arrival of moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), these winds could reach speeds of up to 50 km/h, which are likely to trigger blowing dust and sand. This may reduce horizontal visibility, particularly in open areas and on highways, so those driving to celebration hubs should allow extra travel time and exercise caution. For those planning maritime celebrations, the sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.
The mercury is expected to drop significantly as the clock strikes midnight. While daytime highs will hover between 21°C and 24°C, the night air will carry a sharp chill. Coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are bracing for lows of 15°C to 16°C, while Sharjah and Ajman may feel even cooler. The most dramatic temperatures will be felt in the Northern Emirates and internal desert regions, where the thermometer could plummet to 10°C. In mountainous areas like Jebel Jais, temperatures may even dip into the single digits, making it a truly biting winter night for those celebrating at high altitudes.
As we move into New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1, the atmospheric turbulence will begin to settle, offering a much calmer start to 2026. Winds will subside to a gentle light-to-moderate breeze (10 – 20 km/h), making it an ideal day for outdoor brunches and family gatherings. However, the NCM warns of a high probability of fog or mist formation during the early hours of Thursday and Friday morning. Increased humidity levels could blanket coastal and internal roads in thick fog, so revelers heading home in the early hours of the morning should be wary of sudden drops in visibility. Residents in the northern Emirates should expect light rainfall at times over the New Year. The showers are likely to be brief but may cause wet roads in some areas.
To fully enjoy the outdoor activities, dressing in layers is the most effective strategy. If your plans involve the desert or the mountains, you will need more substantial insulation, such as a heavy sweater or a windbreaker. Given the long walks often required due to road closures around major viewing sites, comfortable closed-toed shoes are essential to keep your feet warm and supported throughout the festivities.
